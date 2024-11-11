Roboze launches SlizeR slicing software

Expand Roboze

Roboze has developed a proprietary slicing software to maximise the potential of its additive manufacturing technologies.

SlizeR is said to enhance performance, efficiency and part quality, with a set of functionalities that automate operations and reduce conversion times.

Roboze will present the new software solution at Formnext later this month and expects it to help users simplify the management of more complex projects.

Among the key features of SlizeR, Roboze lists: increased system repeatability, data-driven optimised print parameters, and advanced material control. The increased system repeatability, the company says, will allow users to make their 3D printing processes more reliable and repeatability, reducing variations between production runs thanks to optimised print parameter management. These print parameters are enabled by an advanced data-driven approach which allows the software to ensure dimensional consistency with the initial design, minimising discrepancies between design and finished product.

With advanced material control, Roboze says it is optimising print costs, reducing waste and providing precise forecasts for the materials needed for each job. The company is also reducing lead times with a faster transition from 3D design to R-code (G-code), while a modern graphical interface ensures the print process is simplified for users with minimal experience.

Roboze has also made sure to design SlizeR so it can evolve in synergy with Roboze materials and machines. The company will formally introduced the SlizeR platform at Formnext from booth D12 in hall 11.1 between November 19-22.