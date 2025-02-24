Siemens and University of Michigan co-develop metal 3D printing online course

A new course on metal additive manufacturing is being introduced by Siemens Digital Industries Software and the University of Michigan (U-M) Center for Academic Innovation in a bid to broaden AM “knowledge and engagement” for a “diverse and global audience.”

The course, ‘Introduction to 3D Printing with Metals,’ is a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) aimed at professionals, hobbyists and students. Designed by Chinedum Okwudire, Professor of mechanical engineering at U-M and Dr. Nathaniel Wood, the course is said to offer fundamentals such as methods of metal printing (from desktop to direct energy deposition) and how they work, advantages and limitations, and practical applications.

“The goal of this course is to broaden the knowledge and engagement in metal additive manufacturing across a diverse and global audience that can help advance society through this game-changing technology,” said Okwudire. “Siemens’ support, both from a financial and knowledge point of view has been instrumental in the development of this course and we look forward to building a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce trained in metal additive manufacturing.”

The course is available online via Coursera. In addition to the basics, it is said to offer examples and interviews with industry experts and a hands-on learning via a smartphone or desktop-accessible augmented reality experience.

“Metals additive manufacturing has huge potential to revolutionise how products are delivered, enabling freedom of form and mass customisation at an industrial scale. To realise that potential, industry needs a workforce that is knowledgeable about all aspects of the processes, how best to implement them to solve real engineering challenges and avoid the common pitfalls,” said Aaron Frankel vice president, Part Manufacturing New Solutions Introduction and Additive Manufacturing, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Our work with U-M brings together their team’s research knowledge with our industrial expertise to deliver an accessible and open educational resource that will help provide the next generation of engineers with the skills they need to change the world.”