SOLIDWORKS 2025 introduces new features to enhance 3D design and product development

SOLIDWORKS 2025 has arrived, featuring enhanced collaboration and design features that, according to Dassault Systèmes, are said to improve user experience and performance.

The latest edition of the 3D design and product development software will be generally available from November 15th and is said to include hundreds of user-requested updates designed to accelerate product development workflows.

Some of those features, which Dassault describes as 'designer-driven enhancements,' include streamlined part design with a new selection accelerator for chamfers and the ability to create smoother variable size fillets and continuously blend fillet edges. It also provides faster assembly creation with the ability to copy assembly components along with their associated advanced and mechanical mates, and faster correction of sketches containing broken dimensions.

In addition, it has been designed to facilitate greater collaboration by accessing communities directly from SOLIDWORKS, and real-time notifications of all actions performed on a model. Users can also use multi-approval stamps on drawings on any connected device, and through integration with Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud, can work together using the latest files.

According a launch document, in summary, SOLIDWORKS 2025 'accelerates time to market with enhanced collaboration and data management; streamlined workflows for parts, assemblies, drawings, MBD, electrical and pipe routing, ECAD-MCAD collaboration, and rendering; and improved import/export, user experience, and performance features so you can design better, faster.'

Dassault says this latest iteration of SOLIDWORKS also includes updates to SOLIDWORKS PDM, SOLIDWORKS Simulation, SOLIDWORKS Electric Schematic, SOLIDWORKS Electrical Schematic Designer, and DraftSight applications that enable better and faster design.