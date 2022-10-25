Stratasys acquires quality assurance software firm Riven

Stratasys has announced the acquisition of quality assurance software company Riven for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition was closed in October 2022 and includes all intellectual property associated with Warp Adaptive Modeling (WAM) and Predive WAM (PWAM), as well as members of the Riven team.

Riven, already a Stratasys connectivity software partner, will now be fully integrated into Stratasys’ GrabCAD Additive Manufacturing Platform. It represents Stratasys fifth acquisition in the last two years, following the takeovers of Origin, RPS, Xaar 3D and Covestro Additive Manufacturing.

The cloud-based software developed by Riven helps customers inspect, diagnose and automatically correct deviations between CAD files and printed parts. This, Riven says, results in more accurate parts at a lower overall cost. A new version that uses artificial intelligence to pre-adjust model automatically is said to be in testing.

By integrating Riven’s software into GrabCAD, Stratasys believes it will further enhance the potential for customers to scale their shipments of 3D printed end-use components, while also reducing waste via a reduced number of iterations.

“We believe that by identifying state of the art technology platforms and cultivating them under the Stratasys umbrella, companies like Riven can add incremental growth engines to our platform,” commented Shaul Samara, Vice President of Global Software at Stratasys. “By integrating Riven’s offerings to our GrabCAD software platform, we will enable more manufacturing customers to adopt Stratasys solutions for end-use parts production. This important functionality will help ensure production-scale parts are 3D printed accurately and can be inspected quickly within a closed-loop additive manufacturing process. The acquisition of Riven is another example of how we are working to ensure we are providing our customers with complete solutions across the entire additive manufacturing digital thread.”

“It’s been clear to us for some time how much quality is in Stratasys’ DNA, so we knew joining them would be a great fit,” added Riven founder James Page, who will now be a Software Vice President at Stratasys. “Our combined mission is to ensure that users’ 3D printed reality matches the CAD file each time. By enabling even higher accuracy, we can open new markets and applications.”

