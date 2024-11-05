Stratasys to launch GrabCAD IoT Platform at Formnext

Stratasys is to launch its GrabCAD IoT Platform, which promises to deliver enhancements to additive manufacturing productivity, at this year's Formnext.

The GrabCAD IoT Platform has been made available immediately to users of GrabCAD Streamline Pro workgroup software, PolyJet J3/J5 Series printers, and from Stratasys Customer Support, with a roll out to other technologies in the future.

Among the key features of the GrabCAD IoT Platform are its next-generation printer connectivity, which is said to provide comprehensive real-time data collection and monitoring, and remote diagnostics capabilities. These features are said to optimise operational efficiency, speed up the analysis of print data, and enable remote troubleshooting to be carried out, with users able to address issues before they disrupt production.

According to Stratasys, the GrabCAD IoT Platform integrates technologies that allow operators to make data-driven decisions, helping to ensure quicker problem resolution and enhanced uptime. It also is said to allow customers to monitor and manage all Stratasys printers within their digital manufacturing environment, resulting in better connectivity and remote diagnostics.

“The GrabCAD IoT Platform with GrabCAD Streamline Pro, or even standalone with Stratasys Customer Support, represents a significant leap forward in our digital transformation journey," said Rich Garrity, Chief Commercial Business Officer at Stratasys. "Using a single standards-based IoT platform for all Stratasys printers rather than multiple bespoke printer technology specific IoT solutions, we're not just improving individual printer performance – we're transforming how our customers interact with and benefit from their entire Stratasys ecosystem."