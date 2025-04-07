Stratasys signs MOU with trinckle GmbH; launches PolyJet ToughONE White material ahead of RAPID + TCT

Stratasys is to integrate trinckle 3D GmbH's fixturemate software into its GrabCAD Print Pro software package after the two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) ahead of RAPID + TCT.

fixturemate, a TCT Award-winning software, has been designed to automate the design of custom fixtures, creating secure, precise holding solutions in minutes.

Its integration will complete Stratasys’ tooling workflow, according to a company press release, and allow for simplified fixtures design by non-CAD-designers. Stratasys also expects it to broaden the range of users who can benefit from the capabilities of its GrabCAD software.

The addition of fixturemate, the company says, will enable manufacturers without CAD expertise to design and configure custom 3D-printed fixtures within Stratasys’ GrabCad Print Pro. This, the partners believe, will expand the reach of GrabCAD Print Pro to address the growing demand for fixture and tooling applications across the industrial, transportation, service bureau, contract manufacturing, and service and repair markets.

Through fixturemate, Trinckle is working to eliminate the manual effort and complexity associate with fixture design by optimising geometry based on part shape, while exposing necessary surfaces for machining, inspection, or assembly.

“Eliminating the need for specialised CAD skills gives customers flexibility with their manufacturing workforce when it comes to the development of complex fixtures and tooling,” said Victor Gerdes, Vice President, Software, Stratasys. “This new offering is targeted at delivering significant savings in time and workforce development, while allowing customers to use our solutions for both print preparation as well as critical design tasks for manufacturing,”

“We're removing one of the biggest barriers in additive manufacturing, the need for specialized CAD skills and the costs associated with the manual design process,” added Florian Reichle, CEO and Co-Founder of trinckle 3D. “By integrating fixturemate with Stratasys’ GrabCAD Print Pro, we’re making it easier than ever for manufacturers to create custom, production-ready fixtures in minutes. This software will eliminate bottlenecks, accelerate workflows and maximise the value of additive manufacturing.”

Stratasys expects to showcase the new fixturemate/GrabCAD Print Pro integration at RAPID + TCT in Detroit between April 8th to 10th.

In the run up to the event, the company has also unveiled its Neo 800+ SLA 3D printing system and launched the PolyJet ToughONE White material for touch and durable functional prototyping and end-use parts.

The PolyJet ToughONE material is said to feature enhanced impact resistance and flexibility that allow for drillable, millable, and self-tapping features. This new material is, according to Stratasys, an ideal choice for producing functional prototypes across all market segments. It is well-suited for creating accurate manufacturing aids, jigs, and fixtures, with the option for colour labelling, as well as custom housings, brackets, and covers in consumer electronics. Other applications could include impact-resistant components and robotic end-effectors, Stratasys says, with the company also seeing opportunities in the automotive, consumer goods, and eyewear markets.

“Manufacturers are constantly balancing speed, cost, and performance when developing new products, and every unnecessary prototype iteration adds delays and expense,” said Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer at Stratasys. “With ToughONE, we’re giving engineers a material that lets them move from concept to functional testing faster, with precision and performance built in.”