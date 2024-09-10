Stratasys launches Neo SLA build processor for investment casting with Materialise

× Expand Stratasys

Stratasys has launched its Neo Build Processor for investment casting in partnership with Materialise.

Designed to accelerate the production of investment casting master patterns, the build processor has been built from Materialise's NxG Build Processor and is designed specifically for Stratasys' Neo 450 and Neo 800 stereolithography 3D printers. The NxG Build Processor is a configurable software that translates large and complex 3D design files into 3D printable instructions.

According to the two companies, the build processor offers up to 50% faster file processing and 'significantly enhanced' print speeds, helping to streamline 3D printing workflows. 3D printing also helps to enable the production of intricate designs, while the combination of Stratasys' Neo SLA technology, advanced Materialise software with variable layer thickness features, and the Somos WaterShed AF resin can deliver highly accurate master patterns with minimal finishing required.

The Neo Build Processor also promises quick processing and print speeds, improved workflow integrations with seamless links to Materialise's Lattice module and Stratasys' Titanium software for Neo systems, and enhanced surface finishes. Build parameters can also be customised, allowing users to improve their overall productivity with optimised parameters for geometry, supports and lattices.

“This new build processor advances our mission to provide faster, more efficient solutions for producing high-quality master patterns,” said Rani Hagag, Chief Health Care and Consumer Business Officer at Stratasys. “Partnering with Materialise exemplifies how Stratasys collaborates with industry leaders to drive innovation and help our customers achieve their most challenging production goals with greater speed and precision.”

“Our collaboration with Stratasys focuses on creating seamless integrations between software and hardware to make AM adoption more effortless for our customers,” added Udo Eberlein, Vice President Materialise Software. “With the NxG Build Processor for Stratasys Neo printers, we enable a broad set of applications but also unlock new possibilities for niche applications like investment casting, where the flexibility of additive manufacturing meets the reliability of metal casting processes that have been refined over thousands of years. This collaboration helps improve processing speed and print productivity, but is about more than just advancing technology; it’s about empowering industries to push the boundaries of what they can achieve with AM.”