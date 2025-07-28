Synera teams with Materialise to automate 3D printing build prep

× Expand Synera

Synera and Materialise have announced a collaboration that will enable users with access to Magics SDK (Software Development Kits) to deploy additive manufacturing agents to manage design-to-print tasks autonomously.

Now available in the Synera marketplace, the Materialise Magics SDK connector will provide automated file repair and preparation directly from Synera, alongside generation and customisation of support structures, and advanced file editing and modification.

Magics SDK was launched last year and allows for platform integration with Magics’ flagship build preparation tools, including automatic and manual repair of file errors, part orientation optimisation, support generation, and slicing capabilities. Synera's platform enables engineering organisations to create and deploy collaborative AI agents that function as engineering experts, supplementing teams and autonomously addressing product development tasks, including complex AM end-to-end workflows.

According to a press release, the partners believe this collaboration contributes to broader industry efforts to accelerate additive manufacturing adoption by addressing key AM workflow challenges with more efficient and integrated automated build preparation capabilities. This particular integration is said to have been driven by prolific additive manufacturing adopters like BMW.

“With the Magics SDK, we’re opening decades of additive manufacturing expertise to help manufacturers automate and scale their workflows,” said Gilles Claeys, Partnership Manager at Materialise. “The connection with Synera allows for a tighter integration between design and build preparation workflows, providing designers with immediate feedback on manufacturability and build optimisation directly within one environment.”

Andrew Sartorelli, Partner & Product Management Lead at Synera, commented, "Our customers are already transforming their engineering operations with Synera by handing over repetitive work that all engineers dread to AI agents that autonomously optimise and prepare complex designs with less human intervention. Adding Materialise's industry-leading build preparation capabilities enables our users to create comprehensive AM workflows that prevent build failures due to file preparation issues while standardising and digitising their processes."