trinckle wins HZG Group as new lead investor

× Expand trinckle (from left: Dr Gunnar Schulze, Dr Ole von Seelen, Florian Reichle (all trinckle), Kerstin Herzog, Susanne Samwer (both HZG Group), Dr Marlene Vogel (trinckle).

Berlin-based software specialist for design automation in additive manufacturing trinckle has successfully closed its Series A financing round of 3 million EUR.

The lead investor is the AM specialist HZG Group, which includes Kerstin and Frank Carsten Herzog. With the fresh capital, trinckle wants to strengthen its team in a targeted manner and roll out the software solution on a broad scale.

With its software, trinckle targets what it says is a central problem of additive manufacturing, that every application is associated with a high manual design effort. The company says that this construction or design work can only be done by a few experts in complex CAD programmes.

The paramate software solution developed by trinckle enables the automation of design processes. The company says that even users without CAD know-how can configure product designs via trinckle’s cloud platform, while experienced designers can achieve significant leaps in efficiency with their work routines.

Kerstin Herzog, Managing Director of the HZG Group, said: “By significantly reducing the entry barriers to design creation and allowing recurring design tasks to be fully automated on demand, trinckle can give the whole additive manufacturing technology a decisive boost.”

Typical areas of application using the trinckle software include medical products tailored to patients such as orthoses, prostheses or dental applications, components in robotics and automation, components in the automotive industry, individualised lifestyle products or aids in industrial manufacturing such as jigs, stencils and gauges.

trinckle says that cost reduction in the design process is key for additive manufacturing business models to become economically viable.

× Expand Schmalz Robotics grippers from Schmalz

Florian Reichle, co-founder and managing director or trinckle, says: “We are very pleased about the proof of trust in the face of the recession. Especially now, many companies are dependent on saving costs. In addition to significant savings potential, our range of solutions offers the opportunity to simplify production processes and roll them out globally. This enables completely new digital processes and businesses models in the sense of Industry 4.0, which are prepared for the future.”

With the investment from the HZG Group, the growth of trinckle is also aided due to the large network that the group has.

Marlene Vogel, co-founder and Technical Managing Director of trinckle, said about the deal: “The recent financing round is the next milestone in the development of our company. We are thrilled to have HZG Group on board, the VC investor who is both entrepreneurially experienced and technically highly versed in 3D printing. This is exactly the right combination at the right time to now take the company to the next level and scale it up.”

As of today, trinckle’s solutions are already in user at over 30 manufacturing companies worldwide. These include names such as Ford, Volkswagen, Audi Sport, Airbus Helicopters, Phoenix Contact, Schmalz and Deutsche Bahn.

Susanne Samwer, Director Finance at HZG Group, said: “trinckle has already demonstrated impressive growth. And we see great market potential for trinckle’s innovative solutions as the AM market features.”

Earlier this year, HZG Group raised 60 million EUR for its HZG Additive Manufacturing Tech Fund, which will support early-stage start-ups across Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

