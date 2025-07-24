Ursa Major to deploy Dyndrite LPBF Pro software to support metal additive manufacturing activity

Dyndrite has secured a multi-year licensing agreement with Ursa Major that will see the defence manufacturer leverage Dyndrite LPBF Pro to support its metal additive manufacturing activity.

The Dyndrite LPBF Pro solution has been designed to provide scriptable CAD-to-Print environments, deliver sophisticated materials and process development tools, and unlock modern agile qualification and calibration processes. It will support material development, part qualification and the production of high-performance rocket propulsion systems at Ursa Major.

A six-month technical evaluation of Dyndrite LPBF Pro is said to have delivered a better performance than Ursa Major's existing toolset in its engineering and manufacturing workflows, with the company now integrating the solution as the 'core software of its additive strategy.'

Ursa Major has made additive manufacturing technology integral to the development and production of staged combustion rocket engines and solid rocket motors. The Draper engine line is the first to implement Dyndrite LPBF Pro.

“It’s been exciting working side by side with Ursa Major’s engineers,” said Steve Walton, Head of Product at Dyndrite. “Watching Dyndrite LPBF Pro immediately and consistently solve the fundamental parameter and toolpath challenges that plague legacy tools. It’s enabled support reduction, improved surface finish, and more consistent microstructure. All of this confirms we are delivering strategic value and a much needed solution to industry.”

“Collaboration with Dyndrite has enabled Ursa Major to build advanced parameter strategies that were out of reach just a year ago,” added Thomas Pomorski, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Ursa Major. “Their software tools are helping us scale complex AM hardware across machines and platforms, unlocking a new vision for propulsion manufacturing. Together, we are innovating through technical barriers to deliver next-generation defence and hypersonic propulsion hardware that can be manufactured at scale with unprecedented speed.”

“Ursa Major is pushing the boundaries of propulsion, and we’re proud to be part of that mission,” offered Harshil Goel, CEO of Dyndrite. “They’re not just adopting new software, they’re replacing legacy workflows with a programmable, automation-ready approach to additive manufacturing. That’s exactly why we built LPBF Pro, to give advanced manufacturers like Ursa Major the power to move fast, scale smart, and control every part of their process.”