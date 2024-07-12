Visionware3D launches Z-Engine software to streamline development of 3D printers

Visionware3D, a Sydney-based 3D printing software company, has launched the Z-Engine software platform designed to streamline the creation of 3D printers.

The Z-Engine is a customisable and modular 3D printing engine control software that is said to 'dramatically reduce the time and resources' needed to develop 3D printers.

This comprehensive solution offers “out-of-the-box” support for the 3D printing workflow and is compatible with a wide range of printers, from low-cost personal models to high-end industrial machines. Visionware3D says the platform is ideal for companies developing new 3D printers, as well as companies wishing to move away from legacy code or that are interested in adding specific features to their machines.

The Z-Engine platform is said to address many challenges associated with developing a new 3D printer, with the software running on both Windows and various Linux-based embedded systems, as well as offering APIs compatible with C/C++ and other languages, and being agnostic to the 3D printing process being leveraged.

Visionware's Z-Engine also offers a Core Functionality module, which covers parameter management, job management, print sequence handling, logging and configuration, and a Z-Slicer capability which can be used for pre-print slicing or for real-time processing, eliminating the need for pre-slicing entire jobs. A Motion Control feature offers built-in support for various motion controllers with a user-friendly API, an I/O Management capability provides control over temperature, and users also have access to additional functionalities like projection system interface (DLP and MSLA), jetting system interface (Inkjet), and Z-Inspection (integrated inspection system).

“The Z-Engine is a game-changer for the 3D printing industry,” said Visionware3D Founder and CEO Ran Peleg. “By providing a comprehensive and adaptable development platform, we empower companies of all sizes to bring their innovative 3D printing concepts to life, accelerating the advancement of 3D printing technology around the world.”

Dror Danai, CBO at Visionware3D, added: "Visionware3D understands that many 3D printing software solutions share similar core functionalities. Instead of reinventing the wheel, we leverage the robust foundation of Z-Engine. This allows our team to customise the software to 3D printer developers’ specific needs, streamlining development and reducing time-to-market. By focusing on customisation rather than building from scratch, Z-Engine empowers us to deliver a cost-effective solution"