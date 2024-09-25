Wayland Connect software enables full 3D print process monitoring

× Expand Wayland Wayland Calibur3

Wayland Additive has announced the full release of its Wayland Connect, which provides real-time monitoring of its metal additive manufacturing systems.

The software can be accessed via an online dashboard and mobile app to support optimal running of its Calibur3 metal eBeam 3D printers. The UK-based AM company says Beta trials on existing customer machines have received positive feedback.

An online option provides full in-process monitoring and configuration management across multiple machines and is available through a secure licensing system. Wayland says the software collects data from each build, allowing users to perform analysis reports on machine performance and build successes to optimise future builds and support pre-emptive maintenance through machine learning.

The Wayland Connect app provides remote monitoring and allows users to configure real-time alerts for specific operational parameters. It also provides immediate access to the progress of live builds with live images.

Sohail Saddique, Senior Software Engineer at Wayland Additive said: “We have developed Wayland Connect to provide our Calibur3 customers with an advanced tool to monitor each and every one of their builds with an intuitive and easy-to-use interface whether they are accessing it via the dashboard or the app. Access to information on live builds provides assurance and peace-of-mind, especially if users are remote from the machine, for example overnight. The extensive in-process monitoring capabilities installed on the Calibur3 systems can be accessed easily and quickly with Wayland Connect to provide an up-to-the minute status report of the machine and the build in progress.”

Earlier this year Wayland secured another 4.2 million GBP in funding to enable the growth of its global customer base and increase in-house production capacity of its metal AM systems which have already been adopted by the likes of EWI and the Royal Air Force (RAF).