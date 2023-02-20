Xaba to bring AI powered FDM control system to market after seed funding raised

AI-driven manufacturing control system provider Xaba has closed a round of seed funding that will enable the company to bring its fabrication processes and intelligent autonomous technologies to market.

Having raised an undisclosed amount, Xaba will use the funds to accelerate the development of two manufacturing platforms, one of which is an AI-driven control system for Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM) processes. The company will also launch pilot programmes and grow its team across sales, deployment, and customer support.

Xaba is bringing to market the xCognition and xTrude manufacturing control systems which use proprietary artificial intelligence to provide ‘consistency, robustness, persistently high execution quality, and autonomy.’ They have been designed to eliminate the need for ‘constant human supervision’, as well as reprogramming and waste. These factors, the company believes, significantly impact the return on investment of major manufacturing and construction processes.

The company's xTrude platform leans on a machine learning model and a process control user interface to model the physics of an FDM process. Developed to reduce de-lamination, collapse and distortion, it automatically computed optimum values for dominant process parameters like flow rate, feed rate, extrusion temperature, bead width and height, and layer-to-layer adhesion temperature for every Numerical Control (NC) block along the entire printing trajectory.

xCognition, meanwhile, is Xaba’s ‘true industrial robotics digital twin’ which captures and models the physics of industrial robotics system. This platform has been designed to enable robotics systems to execute tasks like drilling, welding, assembling, riveting, laser, data acquisition with ‘maximum accuracy, repeatability and minimum programming and human supervision.’

“Xaba lowers the barriers to adopting new manufacturing technologies, materials and approaches,” commented Massimiliano Moruzzi, CEO of Xaba. “For the first time, robots used in manufacturing will be able to consider all elements of execution in the process, which will ultimately reduce reliance on human supervision.”

Hazelview Ventures led the seed funding round, with participation from Whiteshell Group Inc.

“Xaba’s novel automation, manufacturing and advanced materials technology is very compelling, such tht we believe they can have a great impact on the construction industry,” added Roger Poirier, co-founder of Hazelview Ventures. “Consistent with our investment strategy, we are looking forward to working with Xaba to unlock the full potential of their technology as it relates to sustainable construction.”

