Spanlite harnessing High Speed Sintering technology from Voxeljet to produce 8,000 cable clamps

× Expand Spanlite Voxeljet cable clamps LED lighting

LED lighting company Spanlite is working with Voxeljet to additively manufacture a two-piece interlocking cable clamp with High Speed Sintering (HSS) technology.

The company has an annual requirement for 8,000 of these cable clamp components, with 500 able to be produced in one job box on the VX200 HSS platform. They are used to reduce the damage of cables, extending the lifespan of commercial and high-end residential lighting panels by guiding cables through a 90 degree bend to reduce tensile load and protect them from sharp metal edges.

Spanlite initially identified 3D printing as a prototyping method for the components but chose to enter into a serial production agreement with the company after deeming the quality and cost competitive against traditional methods of manufacture. It has meant the company has been able to eliminate the need for tooling and use the same process for both prototyping and production.

The companies worked closely in the design iteration phase to ensure the correct dimensions were defined in order to achieve the right clamping force, with various prototypes being tested at the same time. Spanlite says 3D printing has not only enabled the company to pass through the design verification stage of the process at a quicker speed, but also integrate additional shapes and functions into the component at no extra cost to meet the high mechanical loads required. Voxeljet is handling the manufacture of the components through its HSS on-demand service, producing the parts in polyamide 12 at its Friedberg service centre, where it also houses surface finishing and colouring capabilities.

With an annual requirement of 8,000 components a year, the cable clamp parts can be delivered within 16 print jobs. Spanlite is now investigating where else 3D printing technology could be deployed within its business.

“We were impressed by Voxeljet’s technical expertise and responsiveness from the very beginning,” commented Spanlite Managing Director Adrian Bawker. “After a short test phase to perfect the design and function, we were quickly able to move onto full production and assembly. And we are sure the clamps were just the beginning. We are already identifying new components suitable for 3D printing. The technology offers us various advantages both in the design and in the production of the components we need. We are excited to see where the journey takes us.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.