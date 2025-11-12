Stoke Space invests in five MetalFab 420K 3D printers to support reusable rocket production

× Expand Additive Industries

Just a week after unveiling its latest machine, Additive Industries has announced its first customer.

US space company Stoke Space has placed an order for not one but five MetalFab 420K metal 3D printers following a six month beta programme. Stoke, which is using additive manufacturing to support the production of reusable launch vehicles, was already a user of Additive Industries’ MetalFab G2 platform. The MetalFab 420K was installed at its production facility in Kent, Washington in May 2025, and the company is said to have worked closely with the Additive Industries development team to produce various complex components.

“Additive manufacturing plays a critical role in our manufacturing and production efforts,” said Kunal Naik, Senior Manager, Additive Manufacturing, Stoke Space. “The MetalFab 420K gives us the productivity, precision, and reliability we need to move quickly from design iteration to flight hardware. Additive Industries has been a strong partner throughout the beta program, and this next step reflects our confidence in the system’s readiness for production.”

The MetalFab 420K is a quad laser system equipped with four 1-kilowatt full-field lasers with a variable beam diameter calibrated from 100 to 500 μm. The Dutch additive manufacturing OEM says it has designed the machine to deliver higher productivity while maintaining high material quality levels, and gives users ‘full freedom’ to develop their own process parameters to increase productivity and print ‘hard to process’ materials.

‘We are extremely proud that Stoke Space has placed its continued trust in Additive Industries’ MetalFab technology,” said Mark Massey, CEO of Additive Industries. “The system has been designed and developed with exactly this type of customer and application in mind, and it is exciting to see innovative companies like Stoke Space adopt our technology for production.”