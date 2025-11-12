Stratasys introduces series of materials & software updates for polymer 3D printing portfolio

Stratasys has introduced a series of materials and software updates across its range of 3D printing technologies.

The company will showcase each of the new products and capabilities at Formnext 2025.

Stratasys says the new capabilities will support industrial users as they continue to leverage additive manufacturing for more complex problems.

“By expanding our materials portfolio, accelerating print speeds, and introducing smarter software tools, we’re helping customers tackle challenging applications more efficiently,” said Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer. “These updates reflect our ongoing commitment to driving innovation and operational excellence across aerospace, automotive, industrial, and consumer markets.”

FDM upgrades

The most significant volume of product enhancements and introductions comes within Stratasys' Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM) offering.

A new CoatReady print mode for the ULTEM 9085 resin on the F900 additive manufacturing system is said to improve the surface quality of parts made with this combination of material and machine. This will mean parts require less sanding and priming before painting, which should reduce manual finishing time and increase overall throughput.

Stratasys is also launching the ULTEM 9085 Filament CG for the F3300 system, an aerospace-grade material with full traceability and tighter diameter tolerance, and new ULTEM 9085 resins in Aircraft Gray and ASA Black for the Fortus FDC.

Elsewhere across its FDM range, the Nylon 12CF T40 Tip for the Fortus 450mc is said to nearly double build speed for large, high-strength parts with a 0.020-inch slice thickness, while the ABS Fortus PLUS TrueRefill will cut material costs by over 35% and packaging consumption by more than 30% for the ABS Black, ABS Ivory and SR-35 materials.

Greater predictive control for SLA

With the new LayerControl+ capability, implemented through Titanium software, users can benefit from automatically adjusted layer delay times on the Neo800+ SLA printer, helping to better manage thermal variations that can cause costly build failures or surface defects. This predictive control, Stratasys says, reduces surface defects and build failures while optimising print speed, as well as improving part quality and overall reliability.

Enhanced accuracy for SAF

Optimised thermal management through an Enhanced Accuracy Mode for SAF PP on the H350 machine is said to improve dimensional accuracy, reduce warp, and deliver consistent quality across larger builds. This advancement, Stratasys suggests, sets a new benchmark for polypropylene in powder bed fusion (PBF) technology, 'further solidifying SAF polypropylene’s position' in automotive, industrial, and machine component applications.

New material & accessories for P3

Stratasys is releasing the Ultracur3D RG 3280 by Forward AM, following its acquisition of Forward AM assets earlier this year. The ceramic-filled material has been validated for Origin printers and can produce 3D printing mould tools, extrusion dies, and vacuum forming tools for spare part production, small batches or prototyping. It boasts a high stiffness (~10 GPa) and heat deflection above 280°C, while withstanding the high temperature and pressures of the moulding process.

The company has also launched new tools to simplify part handling, controlled curing, and improved part transparency, enhancing safety and efficiency in production workflows.