Stratasys introduces software programme for the integration of 3D printing in production environments

Stratasys has launched a new software programme designed to support and enable the integration of 3D printing technology within production environments.

GrabCAD Software Development Kit (SDK) comprises of multiple packages that include application programming interfaces, documentation, code samples and tools that enables two-way connectivity between manufacturer and customers harnessing Stratasys’ FDM 3D printing technology. The GrabCAD SDKs are currently in beta with select customers and partners, with availability expected beginning January 2021.

Stratasys says it has introduced the GrabCAD SDK capabilities to go beyond collecting execution data, as it had previously enabled through its support for MTConnect, and provide additional tools to allow the sending and receiving of printer commands, remote monitoring and provide a ‘more sophisticated’ two-way integration. Link3D and Identify3D have been named initial partners for the GrabCAD SDK programme.

The latest addition to the company’s software offering supports Stratasys’ F900, Fortus 450mc and the F123 series, integrating these FDM machines with enterprise applications like ERP, PLM and MES systems to enable automation, data collection and analytics, as well as GrabCAD Print for PLM vaulting and file management. Stratasys expects its GrabCAD SDKs to facilitate new business models, offering up airlines printing their own spare parts with license keys from aerospace OEMs as an example, while also allowing manufacturers to make ‘on the fly’ decision about where parts are manufactured.

“Additive manufacturing enables almost anything to be manufactured almost anywhere quickly, and that is the kind of agility our customers need in a world of supply chain disruption,” commented Dick Anderson, Senior Vice President for Manufacturing at Stratasys. “Stratasys is committed to enable full integration with the smart factory to give our customers the speed and agility benefits that only additive manufacturing can provide.”

