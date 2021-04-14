Stratasys introduces VeroUltra White and Black materials for full colour J Series 3D printers

Stratasys has announced the launch of the VeroUltra White and VeroUltra Black materials for its full-colour, multi-material PolyJet 3D printing systems.

The company believes the new materials will provide an ‘important realism boost’ for prototyping projects, because of their ability to simulate high-quality opaque plastic parts. Both materials are available immediately for the J8 and J7 Series 3D printers, while users of the J55 system will be able to access them from June.

By introducing the VeroUltra White and Black materials, Stratasys says it is further enhancing its capacity to accurately simulation colour, materials and finish in the product development process, helping to reduce costs and time. These materials, the company believes, provide added realism to the simulation of natural materials such as wood, fabrics and marble, while also being suitable for bottle labels, mobile devices, black-lit screens and panels, and dolls because of their opacity. The materials are said to feature glass-like clarity and flexibility, and have been beta tested by Mana Digital Albuquerque, an American firm developing 3D printed models for games, toys, jewellery and the film industry.

“PolyJet 3D printing continues to be the best-in-class modelling solution for designers as we continuously improve,” commented Stratasys Design Vice President Shamir Shoham. “What seemed impossibly realistic last year is even better this year.”

“The colour quality is superb,” added Dennis Harroun, a part designer at Mana Digital Albuquerque. “Stratasys’ opacity is by far the best I’ve seen from 3D printing, hands down, and it would be extremely difficult to replicate the quality through any other modelling method.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.