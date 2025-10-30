Stratasys launches independent & hardware agnostic iAM Marketplace platform

Expand iAM Marketplace

Stratasys has launched an independent and hardware-agnostic marketplace platform that seeks to streamline purchasing and make manufacturing supply chains more agile.

The iAM Marketplace will, per Stratasys, offer the polymer additive manufacturing industry’s widest selection of high-quality polymer materials, engineering services and products, to scale AM-enabled production across a wide variety of applications.

With backing from Stratasys, iAM Marketplace unites under one umbrella the materials expertise of iSQUARED and Forward AM, while also utilising assets from Nexa3D. Customers can access a 'vast array of certified materials and services' that meet diverse needs, all within a single platform that puts 'user applications first.'

Supplementing Stratasys' exclusive materials portfolio, the company believes its additive manufacturing offering provides 'unmatched flexibility.' Through its core offering, Stratasys says it is providing to customers the assurance of high-performance and certified materials designed for Stratasys platforms, while the iAM Marketplace delivers openness to the 'broader additive ecosystem.'

“The launch of iAM Marketplace is a bold step forward in our materials strategy, expanding our total addressable market and creating operational efficiencies by positioning us to serve the entire additive manufacturing industry,” said Yoav Zeif, CEO of Stratasys. “It provides all manufacturers with a broad portfolio of quality certified materials, machines and expertise which makes it easy to access to exactly what they need from a reliable partner, whether they’re focused on cost, performance, or use case-specific solutions.”