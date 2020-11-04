TÜV SÜD certifies 3D printing of LEHVOSS high-temp polyamide-based filament on Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle

× Expand Ultimaker TUV LEHVOSS

TÜV SÜD has certified the 3D printing of LEHVOSS Group’s LUVOCOM 3F PAHT 9825 NT filament on the Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle.

The certification was commissioned by LEHVOSS and Ultimaker and covers both the mechanical properties of the high-temperature polyamide-based material and the test specimen production, which is made up of dimensional tolerances, filament production, pressure process and emissions during the building of parts.

TÜV SÜD carried out an extensive testing process, which included an on-site inspection of both Ultimaker’s and LEHVOSS’ production facilities as well as a quality audit of the S5 machine, the parallel printing of test specimens and tests around geometric accuracy. TÜV SÜD also considered mechanical properties, material feedstock and emissions in its evaluations.

The inspection and certification organisation considers the certification of processes like this to be a ‘decisive milestone’ on the way to competitive production using 3D printers, helping industry to see the difference between the technology as a prototyping tool and a manufacturing one.

“We are thrilled to receive this certification from TÜV SÜD and look forward to our continued collaboration with the LEHVOSS Group,” commented Ultimaker CEO Jos Burger. “This certification proves that parts produced with the Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle and the LUVOCOM 3F PAHT 9825 NT are done in an accurate and reproducible way. By many of our customers this is considered very important and often even a prerequisite for the implementation of FFF 3D printing with engineering materials in advanced applications. We are excited to confirm that our customers have access to such a reliable production process.”

“This is an important step for the industrialisation and scalability of FFF,” added Dr Thiago Medeiros Araujo, Business Development at LUVOCOM 3F. “The certified system increases safety in parts production and is intended to accelerate the equal use of 3D printing to already established manufacturing processes, such as injection moulding. We are proud to be the world's first supplier of filaments with this certification.”

