The Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris adopts Lynxter silicone 3D printing technology

The Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP) and Lynxter are set to integrate silicone 3D printing into the hospital to develop next-generation medical simulators.

With 3D printing, the partners suggests the models will be realistic, customizable, and compliant with ethical standards, while reducing the reliance on cadavers and animals for training.

The AP-HP ‘s PRIM3D platform will add Lynxter’s silicone 3D printing technology to its existing FDM, SLA and Polyjet capacity. According to the partners, Lynxter’s technology will enable ‘hyper-realistic’ surgical simulators, complex anatomical models, and customised components for training and surgical planning.

PRIM3D will act as a beta tester for these products, assessing the integration of the technology within the hospital environment and identifying the most relevant solutions for each clinical, educational or research case in line with healthcare professionals.

“This partnership with Lynxter allows PRIM3D to explore new technologies in the service of hospital innovation,” said Dr Delphine Prieur, Operational Director of PRIM3D.

“PRIM3D catalyses the diffusion of new technologies, making them more rapidly accessible to caregivers and patients,” added Thomas Batigne, CEO of Lynxter. “Our technologies are in good hands, and we can make them even more relevant thanks to the feedback of an experienced and passionate team.”