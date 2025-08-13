Titomic sells cold spray AM system to Fraunhofer IZFP

× Expand Titomic Titomic Limited D623 cold spray solution

Titomic Limited has announced the receipt of a EUR 160,000 purchase from the Fraunhofer Institute for Non-destructive Testing IZFP. The cold spray additive manufacturing specialist will deliver and install a suite of equipment, including the Titomic D263 cold spray additive manufacturing system, a dust suction installation, robotics integration, and an upgrade to Fraunhofer IZFP’s existing production booth.

The deployment showcases Titomic’s expansion in the European research and development sector, highlighting the demand for advanced additive manufacturing capabilities in applied industrial settings.

“We are honoured to support Fraunhofer IZFP with our cutting-edge cold spray technology,” said Klaas Rozema, President of Titomic EMEA. “This collaboration aligns with our mission to empower global innovation and reinforces the value of Titomic’s solutions in driving industrial transformation through sustainable manufacturing.”

About Fraunhofer IZFP

With its headquarters in Saarbrücken, Fraunhofer IZFP is a globally recognised research and development institute specialising in applied, industry-focused research. Specifically focusing on intelligent sensor and data systems, the institute drives advancements in safety, sustainability, and efficiency.