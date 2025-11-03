TRUMPF's additive manufacturing business rebrands as ATLIX

× Expand TRUMPF

TRUMPF’s additive manufacturing business has unveiled its new name, ATLIX.

The machine tool and laser technology company’s 3D printing unit was sold to private equity fund LEO III Fund back in July following a strategic decision to concentrate on its industrial core businesses. The new company will make its public debut at Formnext later this month.

“ATLIX is born from a strong foundation and looks to the future with the same determination and vision that has guided our historic growth,” said Matthias Himmelsbach, former Managing Director, Additive Manufacturing at TRUMPF, now CEO of ATLIX. “We are committed to continue strengthening long-term relationships with our existing customers and to developing new ones.”

Expand ATLIX

Per a press release, the Italian AM company says the rebrand ‘marks the start of a new chapter’ while maintaining TRUMPF’s ‘industrial-grade quality, productivity, reliability, and innovation.’

“Our customers can rely on our proven products and services which they know and trust,” added Marino Ferrarese, Head of Sales and Marketing. “We plan to expand our product portfolio and become more agile and responsive to better meet evolving customer needs. ATLIX will remain a solid and flexible partner, ready to concur tomorrow’s challenges.”

The first example from that portfolio will be the TruPrint 5000. ATLIX describes the Laser Metal Fusion system, which was first introduced in 2017, as its flagship machine designed for high-speed serial production of large metal parts with significantly reduced cost-per-part. The company hasn't disclosed any details or technical specifications yet regarding the TruPrint 5000's latest iteration but is teasing a curtain drop reveal on its Formnext stand, Hall 12.0 – Stand D99.