Unnamed Fortune 500 company expands deployment of 3DPrinterOS to nearly 100 makerspaces

An unnamed Fortune 500 company is said to have expanded its deployment of 3DPrinterOS’ cloud-based operating system for 3D printing to nearly 100 makerspaces worldwide.

3DPrinterOS describes the company as one of the ‘world’s largest and most influential technology’.

The firm is said to have adopted the 3DPrinterOS platform nearly a decade ago, beginning as a ‘strategic integration’ and now growing to what 3DPrinterOS suspects is ‘one of the largest enterprise 3D printing networks in the world.’

At this company, the 3DPrinterOS platform is used to centralise printer fleets across R&D labs and prototyping studios, tracking and analysing machine utilisation to guide budget and planning and resource allocation, while standardising workflows across different 3D printers and software. The additive manufacturing technology used by the Fortune 500 company includes products from Bambu Lab, Prusa, UltiMaker and Formlabs.

With 3DPrinterOS, the Fortune 500 company’s employees have also been able to submit print jobs directly from their desks without downloading software, securely manage design files in the cloud, and increase productivity by automating job scheduling, monitoring and analytics. The global engineering, design and research teams have also been collaborating more effectively.

“Over the years, this customer has used 3DPrinterOS to gain deep visibility into machine utilisation across every location,” said Rene-Oscar Ariko, VP of Global Sales at 3DPrinterOS. “With this data, they can decide where to allocate budgets, how to optimise resources, and make smarter, data-driven decisions for their global innovation strategy. They needed a solution that could centralise hundreds of printers across multiple sites, streamline workflows, and maintain strict data security. 3DPrinterOS continues to be the only platform capable of meeting those demands at scale.

“This kind of scale pushes the entire 3D printing industry forward. When a company known for shaping the future of technology chooses 3DPrinterOS and grows its usage over nearly a decade, it shows that secure, standardised, and scalable cloud-based manufacturing has become the standard.”