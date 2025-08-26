Velo3D working to develop Aluminium CP1 additive manufacturing workflow for US Army

Velo3D is participating in a US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center (DEVCOM AvMC) and Manufacturing & Sustainment (M&S) program funded initiative to advance additive manufacturing processes for Aluminium CP1.

In partnership with RTX and the Raytheon Technologies Research Center (RTRC), Velo3D is looking to develop a high throughput process that is cost-effective. It will encompass an optimised laser powder bed fusion process for Aluminium CP1 that supports the U.S. Army's Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) modernisation prioritiesm including system agility, affordability, and operational readiness.

As part of the initiative, Velo3D and collaborators will also aim to establish an Installation and Operational Qualification (IQ/OQ) framework that replaces traditional point-qualification methods and lays a foundation for a distributed manufacturing model across the Department of Defense and its supplier ecosystem.

"Velo3D's metal AM platform was selected by (DEVCOM) AvMC and M&S for its differentiated capabilities that overcome the traditional constraints of legacy L-PBF systems," said Dr. Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D. "Through a fully integrated software and hardware platform that includes factory tool matching, in-situ monitoring, standardized process parameters, and centralized data systems, we enable consistent and repeatable outcomes across machines and sites. These are essential advantages for distributed manufacturing in support of national defense."

"Additive manufacturing is pivotal to building a resilient and agile defense supply chain," said Lee Barber, Raytheon Additive Manufacturing Materials Lead, RTX. "This collaboration with (DEVCOM) AvMC and M&S brings together government and industry to establish a scalable and repeatable process for Aluminum CP1 production. It enables rapid response and quality assurance for our military forces."

Last week, Velo3D listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange and announced it is working to develop & qualify a copper nickel alloy for the US Navy.