Volkswagen invests in two Stratasys full-colour J850 3D printing systems

Volkswagen AG Volkswagen Stratasys With its Stratasys J850 3D Printers, the Volkswagen Pre-Series-Center is able to print ultra-realistic prototypes for interior vehicle applications.

Automotive leader Volkswagen has purchased two full-colour, multi-material Stratasys J850 3D printing systems to enhance its design and product development capabilities.

The PolyJet 3D printing systems have been installed at the Volkswagen Pre-Series-Center, and is harnessing the J850 platforms to produce a ‘wide range’ of prototypes for interior and exterior applications. Stratasys’ J850 platform can process seven different materials with varying rigidity, flexibility, opaqueness and transparency in a single print.

Volkswagen believes the introduction of the J850 machines at its Pre-Series-Center will enable its design team to generate complex, multi-material prototypes that accurately replicate the final production component, while also meeting its stringent quality requirements. The company is using the J850 technology to print interior parts with different textures, such as fabric, leather and wood, while also harnessing the transparent VeroUltraClear material to print parts that mimic glass. Prototyping such parts with the J850 is said to be providing designers the creative freedom to perfect design ideas in quicker time and lower cost.

Volkswagen AG VW Stratasys Using advanced VeroUltraClear material, Volkswagen can replicate the clarity of glass.

“Volkswagen has always put innovation at the heart of everything it does in order to develop vehicles that excite our customers and make them proud to own,” commented Peter Bartels, Head of the Volkswagen Pre-Series-Center. “The recent addition of the J850 3D printers offers us additional capabilities that strengthen our 3D printing operations and allow us to further optimise our design process.”

“Volkswagen has been a longstanding customer who has always embraced the value of PolyJet 3D printing and pushed the boundaries of the technology to innovate the design process,” offered Andreas Langfeld, President EMEA at Stratasys. “The J850 is our most advanced system yet, offering companies the means to take their design capabilities to the next level and gain a competitive edge. We are very excited to see what creative applications the Volkswagen team can develop with this technology.”

