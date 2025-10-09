Vulcan launches portfolio of eight metal laser powder bed fusion machines

× Expand Vulcan

Advanced manufacturing machine supplier Vulcan has launched a new generation of laser powder bed fusion metal 3D printers.

With prices starting at 39,000 USD, Vulcan is positioning its MX Series as a more affordable option to many existing metal laser powder bed fusion systems on the market.

The MX Series line-up consists of eight models, with Vulcan keen to make its technology accessible to small labs and large-scale manufacturers alike. Priced at the 39,000 USD mark is the entry-level option. MC100 is a compact system designed for the manufacture of ‘precision components in tight workspaces.’ At the other end is the MX800, which boasts an 800 x 600 x 900 mm build volume. The price point for this system has not been publicly revealed, but Vulcan says it has been engineered for manufacturers with heavy production requirements.

Across the portfolio of MX machines, Vulcan has integrated high-power lasers capable of fusing powder into dense and high-strength parts. Layer thicknesses range from 20 microns to 120 microns, with Vulcan also promising parts that boast ‘smooth surfaces that often require little-to-no post-processing.’ The MX systems are said to support a wide range of materials, including titanium, cobalt-chromium, nickel and aluminium alloys. This, the company says, opens the door to dental, medical, aerospace and automotive applications.

Among the other capabilities and features of the MX series are multi-laser configurations, closed-loop powder handling and recycling, automated calibration, and intuitive software interfaces that shorten training requirements.

A press release distributed by Vulcan reads: “The MX Series highlights how far metal 3D printing has progressed from its early experimental days. By combining precise laser-based production with a broad range of materials and pricing that makes industrial adoption practical, Vulcan gives manufacturers a realistic way to integrate additive manufacturing into everyday work. Instead of a specialty reserved for a few applications, metal 3D printing is now positioned to support regular, large-scale production, offering companies new freedom to design and deliver complex parts with confidence.”