Wayland Additive receives ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Certification

Wayland Additive has announced that it has received the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification.

The ISO 9001 certification validates the frameworks built by Wayland to ensure quality in the goods and services it provides. It comes as the UK-based company prepares for the launch of its Calibur3 metal additive manufacturing system later this year.

Wayland’s flagship metal 3D printing system is powered by NeuBeam technology, which is said to neutralise the electron beam powder bed fusion process and offer increased flexibility and stability. The machine can process a number of metal materials and is also equipped with built-in real-time in-process monitoring capabilities which are able to monitor the temperature across the build chamber and provide insights on the topology of the powder’s surface.

Calibur3 will be launched via a virtual event in March and a physical event at the company’s headquarters in May, before, the company hopes, being adopted in a range of industries that include aerospace, medical and power generation. Wayland believes securing the ISO 9001 certification will have a big impact on potential customers ahead of its machine launch in late spring/ early summer.

“We are delighted to have been awarded ISO 9001 accreditation. It is an independent endorsement of the fact that we at Wayland Additive adhere to the key quality management principles, namely customer focus, engagement of people, process approach, leadership, improvement, evidence-based decision making, and relationship management,” commented Will Richardson, CEO at Wayland Additive. “The ISO 9001 certification provides objective proof to our clients that customer satisfaction is at the core of our business. The award of an internationally recognised QMS award is another important step for Wayland as we take our proprietary NeuBeam process encapsulated in our Calibur3 metal AM system from R&D to commercial availability.”

“The ISO 9001 certification is especially important for us at Wayland, as it reinforces a key aspect of the relationship that we wish to nurture with our customers, basically a partnership to ensure that our technology is optimised for specific applications,” added Wayland’s Director of Business Development Peter Hansford. “This means that at the heart of everything we do is a pragmatic and real focus on customer satisfaction. The customer really is at the centre of everything we do. We are creating an industrial metal AM solution that focus on real-time deficiencies in alternative technologies and we ensure that this ground-breaking technology is refined to meet specific customer requirements and expectations.”

