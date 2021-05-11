Wayland Additive sells first Calibur3 metal additive manufacturing system

× Expand Wayland Calibur3

Wayland Additive has sold its first Calibur3 metal additive manufacturing system to Canadian engineering consultancy firm Exergy Solutions.

Exergy Solutions will pair the Calibur3 platform with VBN Components’ Vibenite series of materials, which are said to be hard, wear resistant and capable of enabling large geometrically-complex parts that are impossible to produce with traditional methods of manufacture. The company works with clients in a range of industries, such as mining and oil & gas, supporting application engineering.

Wayland’s Calibur3 system is powered by the company’s NeuBeam process, which neutralises the charging issues that exist within electron beam processes and creates parts free of residual stresses as hot temperatures are applied only to the parts rather than the powder bed. Heating the entire bed often results in difficulty removing parts and post-processing them, while also limiting the materials that can be used. Because of NeuBeam’s capabilities, the process is material agnostic and can print parts at speeds of 30-40% faster than other electron beam technologies by removing the need to maintain and sinter the powder cake.

“We are extremely pleased with the response to the launch of our Calibur3 machine and to be able to announce our first sale to Exergy is very exciting,” commented Peter Hansford, Director of Business Development at Wayland Additive. “We are in advanced discussions with a number of companies interested in our ground-breaking metal AM process, all of which recognise that NeuBeam affords them access to numerous production alternatives.”

Exergy Solutions has made the investment in the Calibur3 system with the support of Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), whose mission is to support the ‘development of unique, world-leading manufacturing capabilities in Canada.’ By installing the Calibur3 and utilising the Vibenite series of materials, Exergy will focus on developing solutions for high wear environments where complex geometries and large part sizes are required.

"The alliance between Exergy, Wayland and VBN means that we are able to offer significant customer benefits,” offered Billy Rideout, Exergy CEO. “With support from VBN, Exergy can now supply full-service design, manufacturing and qualification support for large parts with complex geometries made from materials that are difficult or impossible to machine. This, in turn, means longer component lifetimes, with the entire part (not just specific areas of the part) made from highly wear resistant materials.”

