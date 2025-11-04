XJet launches more affordable Carmel Pro additive manufacturing system

Expand XJet

XJet has introduced a compact and more cost-efficient version of its Carmel metal and ceramic additive manufacturing product.

The Carmel Pro has been developed to make the company's NanoParticle Jetting technology more accessible to small-to-medium enterprises, research centres, and premium jewellery manufacturers.

Described as an entry-level platform with professional-grade performance, XJet says the Carmel Pro delivers the same detail, density and surface quality of the standard Carmel 1400 systems. What XJet believes it has done with this new offering is remove the complexity and cost barriers of high-end additive manufacturing systems by setting an initial investment price 60-70% lower than its existing Carmel systems.

In what XJet suggests is a significant advancement to its technology offering, the Carmel Pro features multi-material printing capability with four material channels. This, the company says, will enable greater operational flexibility and more sophisticated application development opportunities. The system is fully compatible with XJet's portfolio of metal and ceramic inks, including the company's precious metals capability, with support for future expansion into high-value materials and specialised applications.

Other key features of the Carmel Pro include smart automation capabilities designed for ease of use and minimal operator intervention. Users can start jobs with automated pre-checks and guide setup wizards, while self-monitoring systems are said to make the platform ideal for non-expert users and shift operators. It takes less than 20 minutes for job changeovers with XJet's full ink recirculation system guaranteeing maximum material usage for more efficient production.

Single-button job starts with automated pre-checks, while guided setup wizards, and self-monitoring systems make the platform ideal for non-expert users and shift operators. The system requires less than 20-minute turnarounds between jobs, with rapid cleaning and setup processes that minimise downtime. This, combined with XJet's full ink recirculation system, not only makes production faster and more convenient but also guarantees maximum material usage for efficient production, bringing manufacturing costs further down.

"The Carmel Pro represents a significant milestone in democratising access to industrial, powderless and safe metal and ceramic additive manufacturing," said Guy Zimmerman, CEO of XJet. "By delivering the same precision and material capabilities of our larger systems in a compact, cost-efficient format, we're enabling a new generation of manufacturers, designers, and researchers to leverage the unique advantages of NanoParticle Jetting technology.

"We've seen incredible innovation happening in smaller organisations – startups developing breakthrough medical devices, university labs pushing the boundaries of materials science, and independent jewellery designers creating extraordinary pieces. These innovators have been locked out of advanced metal and ceramic 3D printing because of cost and complexity barriers. The Carmel Pro changes that equation entirely. We're not just selling a machine; we're enabling the next generation of manufacturing innovators to bring their ideas to life."

XJet is accepting orders for the Carmel Pro, with the shipments set to commence in Q2 2026. The company will showcase the new machine at Formnext (Hall 11.0, D11).