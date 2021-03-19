Xometry appoints George Hornig as Chairman of the Board

× Expand Xometry Header Image (PRNewsfoto/Xometry)

Xometry has announced the appointment of long-serving board member George Hornig as its first Chairman of the Board.

Hornig has sat on the company’s board since it was founded in 2013 and has vast experience from his senior executive roles at large, global financial institutions. In his 40-year career, he has also invested funds into companies as a venture capitalist and currently serves as the Chairman of The Seed Lab, an early-stage venture capital fund and is the co-Chairman of Healthwell Acquisition Corp.

Over the last eight years, Xometry has established itself as a leading on-demand manufacturing marketplace made up of more than 5,000 suppliers which uses CNC machining, additive manufacturing and injection moulding technologies to serve more than 25,000 customers. It counts the likes of BMW, GE, NASA, Dell and Bosch among that customer base and has also expanded into Europe, but as it seeks to further grow the business, Xometry has sought to appoint its first Chairman of the Board, seeing Hornig as the best person for the job.

“George has been an outstanding Director and advisor to Xometry since our founding,” commented Xometry CEO Randy Altschuler. “His guidance has helped Xometry become the largest marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. We’re thrilled for him to lead Xometry’s Board as we continue to grow our business.”

“I am looking forward to serving as Chairman of Xometry,” Hornig added. “It is the capstone of my career to help Xometry grow from inception to the unique customer, on-demand platform it is today. Given the $260 billion size of the addressable global market, Xometry has a tremendous opportunity to continue its growth, including the introduction of additional services like cash flow financing and supplies. Moreover, Xometry’s thousands of manufacturing partners are largely small manufacturing businesses, so it makes me proud to be part of a company that helps these companies thrive.”

