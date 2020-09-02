Zortrax launches inCloud 3D printing management system

× Expand MagicLantern ML_RAW2013 Zortrax inCloud

Zortrax has announced the launch of a cloud-based management system to enable remote operation of its 3D printing systems.

The software platform, named inCloud, has been implemented internally at Zortrax to manage more than 200 machines for some time. Having moved to commercialise the inCloud system, Zortrax expects it to help reduce the required man-hours necessary to run its machines and enhance the user experience for single-device users and print farm operators alike.

With inCloud, users will be able to upload models to their printer(s), start and pause their print jobs and remotely access cameras built into the M Series Plus machines to monitor prints. For bigger businesses and print farm operators, inCloud will highlight currently available 3D printing systems and allow jobs to be directed there, while also allowing companies to build and assign teams to available printers which, Zortrax points out, could be used to help reduce the number of people working on site and comply with pandemic-related safety measures.

The platform has also been designed to ensure a high level of security. While models will be sent to Zortrax printers through the company’s servers, all transmissions are encrypted to prevent interception and files will be removed from the server once loaded onto the target printer(s). Only basic data, such as material selection and print time, will be stored to provide users with a history of their print jobs.

Zortrax believes this range of features and capabilities will help a variety of users of its 3D printing systems to more efficiently and successfully apply its machines.

“Hundreds of different designs, prototypes and test prints are created in our company every day. Our managers stood in need of the effective software to operate multiple devices simultaneously. It was important not only to initiate specific prints remotely, but also to look into the history of printouts and to check the current state of the given machine without having to approach it,” commented Zortrax CEO Rafał Tomasiak. “The inCloud system allows you to assign individual devices to a selected group of employees – this is especially important in large companies where one printer is operated by several people. The solution we have created improves the entire printing process. We use this system every day while planning work on our devices. Now we make it available to all users of Zortrax printers.”

Zortrax’s inCloud platform is available starting September 2nd, with free transfer of models up to 1GB and three upgrade plans that can be purchased: Standard (3GB), Professional (16GB) and Enterprise (50GB). The available transfer is renewed monthly, while more transfer space can be purchased from Zortrax if required.