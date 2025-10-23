Additive Manufacturing Cooperative Research Centre launches in Australia

× Expand AMCRC

Australia is bolstering its commitment to additive manufacturing with the launch of its new Additive Manufacturing Cooperative Research Centre (AMCRC) this week.

Driven by its “Australia Makes” vision, and supported by $57.5 million in Commonwealth Government funding through the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, the centre aims to bring together industry, government and academia to turn Australian industrial 3D printing research into commercial opportunities. The facility is being supported by partners at 13 Australian universities, CSIRO, and over 60 industry and membership organisations, and plans to invest a further $200 million over the next seven years to develop a 'world-class additive manufacturing ecosystem'.

AMCRC Chair, Susan Jeanes, said: “AMCRC represents a unique opportunity to position Australia as a global leader in additive manufacturing innovation. By uniting industry, researchers and government behind a shared agenda, we will drive research, fast-track commercialisation, and build sovereign capability - delivering new materials, technologies and production solutions that improve productivity, efficiency and local capacity.”

AMCRC Managing Director, Simon Marriott, said: “Today marks the start of seven years of industry-led research collaboration to advance Australia's additive manufacturing capabilities. Additive manufacturing is no longer limited to targeted prototyping, it is transforming industrial processes and supply chains, enabling a new era of efficient and sustainable manufacturing. Through AMCRC, we’re ensuring Australian industry not only keeps pace but leads.”

The official launch was hosted in partnership with major contributor Boeing Aerostructures Australia. Two industry partners - Nuclear engineering and technology company entX and aerospace MRO provider Rosebank Engineering - are already set to begin working with the facility.

Aidan Butler-Bonnice, General Manager at Rosebank Engineering, said: “With over two decades of additive manufacturing experience, we look forward to working with the AMCRC and our research partners Swinburne and RMIT University to develop robust industry-ready solutions that strengthen Australia’s defence, aerospace and maritime sectors.”