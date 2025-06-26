Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing and R&D Summit 2025

× Expand Marcus Evans LinkedIn AD Single Image - 7

An invitation-only premium summit connecting leading manufacturing and engineering executives with innovative suppliers and solution providers in the aerospace and defense sector. The program features visionary keynote presentations, real-life case studies, and interactive forums aligned with key industry challenges and market developments.

Key Topics:

Success Strategies for Leveraging AI

Rethinking Supply Chain Collaboration

Embracing Digital Transformation

Compliance for Secure Operations

Converging the Future of Innovation

Emotional Intelligence Leadership

Program Features:

Strategic formal and informal networking opportunities

Real-life case studies

Interactive forums

Expert-led sessions

One-on-one business meetings

Featured Speakers Include: Industry leaders from Leidos, Northrop Grumman, Jamco Americas, L3Harris Technologies, and other leading corporations.

📧 Contact: annai@marcusevanscy.com

🌐 Official website: here

*By invitation only – Enquire now!