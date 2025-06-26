Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing and R&D Summit 2025
The Mayflower Hotel, Autograph Collection, Washington, DC, USA
to
Marcus Evans
An invitation-only premium summit connecting leading manufacturing and engineering executives with innovative suppliers and solution providers in the aerospace and defense sector. The program features visionary keynote presentations, real-life case studies, and interactive forums aligned with key industry challenges and market developments.
Key Topics:
Success Strategies for Leveraging AI
Rethinking Supply Chain Collaboration
Embracing Digital Transformation
Compliance for Secure Operations
Converging the Future of Innovation
Emotional Intelligence Leadership
Program Features:
Strategic formal and informal networking opportunities
Real-life case studies
Interactive forums
Expert-led sessions
One-on-one business meetings
Featured Speakers Include: Industry leaders from Leidos, Northrop Grumman, Jamco Americas, L3Harris Technologies, and other leading corporations.
📧 Contact: annai@marcusevanscy.com
🌐 Official website: here
*By invitation only – Enquire now!