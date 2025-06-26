Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing and R&D Summit 2025

The Mayflower Hotel, Autograph Collection, Washington, DC, USA

to

An invitation-only premium summit connecting leading manufacturing and engineering executives with innovative suppliers and solution providers in the aerospace and defense sector. The program features visionary keynote presentations, real-life case studies, and interactive forums aligned with key industry challenges and market developments. 

Key Topics: 

Success Strategies for Leveraging AI 

Rethinking Supply Chain Collaboration 

Embracing Digital Transformation 

Compliance for Secure Operations 

Converging the Future of Innovation 

Emotional Intelligence Leadership 

Program Features: 

Strategic formal and informal networking opportunities 

Real-life case studies 

Interactive forums 

Expert-led sessions 

One-on-one business meetings 

Featured Speakers Include: Industry leaders from Leidos, Northrop Grumman, Jamco Americas, L3Harris Technologies, and other leading corporations. 

📧 Contact: annai@marcusevanscy.com 

🌐 Official website: here 

*By invitation only – Enquire now! 

Info

please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing and R&D Summit 2025 - 2025-06-26 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing and R&D Summit 2025 - 2025-06-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing and R&D Summit 2025 - 2025-06-26 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing and R&D Summit 2025 - 2025-06-26 00:00:00 ical