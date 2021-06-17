Are you looking for a career in 3D Printing & Scanning? The Royal College of Art is looking for an experienced, adaptable, dynamic, highly motivated and outcome-focused person to work with its technical support team.

THE DAY JOB AS A 3D PRINT & SCAN TECHNICAL INSTRUCTOR:

Providing technical instruction, support, advice and demonstrations in 3D Printing or 3D Scanning at the College. Assist in the running of the facility by preparing files for printing, operating machines and maintaining equipment.

Supporting the growth of 3D Printing & Scanning equipment, software and services across the College, including the buying and setting up of new equipment and services.

Ongoing learning of 3D Print & Scan Technologies as part of a dynamic team.

Assisting students and staff in problem solving and finding technical solutions.

Maintaining specialist equipment and safety and keeping accurate records.

Supporting College Teaching, Learning and Research activity that may require 3D Print & Scan technologies as appropriate.

WHAT YOU WILL NEED TO HAVE:

Knowledge of 3D Printing processes, including the transition from 3D CAD data, through digital manufacturing, to a physical output.

Experience of working with one of the following CAD programs or similar; Magics, Rhino, Solidworks, Artec Studio, GeoMagcis, ZBrush, Alias, Maya, Blender or Fusion360.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

The ability to use initiative and work as part of a team.

Excellent organisational, time management, planning and problem solving skills

Excellent user focus and a flexible approach

A practical understanding of model making techniques.

Some experience of working with data produced by a 3D Scanning process would be desirable but not essential.

HOW TO APPLY:

To apply for this role after reviewing the information pack, please click the ‘apply now’ button below.

For your application to be considered, please upload:

Full curriculum vitae (CV)

Covering letter explaining why you would be ideal for this role

If shortlisted, you may be asked to take a technical test as well as attend an interview. These will take place either online and/or at offices in London.

Please note: Depending on the volume of applications this advert may be removed before the closing date so you are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

CLOSING DATE: 30 June 2021

SCHOOL/AREA: IT, Library & Technical Services (ILTS)

PROGRAMME/​DEPARTMENT: Technical Services

REQUIRED HOURS: Full Time

SITE: All three sites

SALARY: £31,760 - £36,381 per annum

Further details: Information Pack

The Royal College of Art is an equal opportunities employer. The College particularly welcomes applications from all sections of the community and would particularly encourage members of minority groups to apply.