Assistant Research Professor

The Center for Innovative Material Processing through Direct Digital Deposition (CIMP-3D), a part of the Material Science Division in the Materials and Manufacturing Office at Penn State's Applied Research Laboratory, is seeking a Research Faculty to join our team. This position is part of a group of more than a dozen engineers, scientists, and support staff that are engaged in world-class fundamental and applied research in the area of Additive Manufacturing.

Responsibilities include:

Lead or assist with proposals and projects that advance the state-of-the-art of metal and ceramic additive manufacturing, and that seek to transition additive manufacturing technology to our DoD and industrial sponsors

Experiment planning

Design-for-AM and AM processing

Process sensing & control

Data analysis (including with machine learning and artificial intelligence)

Material characterization (e.g. optical and scanning electron microscopy, x-ray CT scanning, fractography, etc.)

Presenting at conferences and to sponsors

Documenting & reporting

Publishing in peer-reviewed journals

Faculty rank will be commensurate with education level and experience. Minimum requirements include a PhD in Engineering, with emphasis and experience in all aspects of metal additive manufacturing mentioned above, coupled with a scholarly record that includes at minimum of three related publications in peer-reviewed journals.

Required skills and experience include:

Additive Manufacturing

Computer Aided Design

Machine Learning

Matlab

The ability to work independently as well as with a team

Preferred experience and skills include:

Powder Characterization

X-Ray Computed Tomography

Image Processing

Domestic and international travel will occasionally be required to support testing, reporting, and technology implementation.

Candidate selected will be subject to a government security investigation. You must be a U.S. Citizen to apply. Employment with the Applied Research Laboratory will require successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen.

The Applied Research Laboratory (ARL) at Penn State University is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion; we believe this is central to our success as a Department of Defense designated University Affiliated Research Center (UARC). We are at our best when we draw on the talents of all parts of society, and our greatest accomplishments are achieved when diverse perspectives are part of our workforce.

