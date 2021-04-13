Quality Engineer - Additive Manufacturing (Jabil)

At Jabil, we empower the brands who empower the world – it’s our reason for being and the guiding force that’s driving us to become the most technologically advanced manufacturing solutions provider on the planet. Whether we’re serving one of the world’s biggest and best known brands or the coolest tech startups, our resolve never wavers. We share common desires with these brands: to make the world a better, safer and cleaner place.

SUMMARY

For this CNC and Additive Manufacturing site, the QE is responsible for researching design factors such as ease of inspection and availability of materials and equipment. Developing data and making preliminary, in-process, and final decisions, to evaluate and ensure product conformity. Creating and modifying First Article Inspection (FAI) reports. Creating, modifying, evaluating and documenting programs for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) and other equipment used in the inspection of machined and printed parts.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Interpret technical drawings, specifications, and reports

Design and develop CMM Programs

Develop processes to meet customer requirements and specifications using system concepts, CAD generated layouts, detail drawings, BOM’s and budgets

Create layouts of medium to complex assemblies, devices, mechanisms and structures

Provide technical explanations and guidance to suppliers, customers, and coworkers

Assess proper material, tooling, automation and equipment selection

Trouble-shoot problems, upgrades, retrofits, set-ups, methods-development, and the development of inspection process parameters and inspection plans.

Investigate, document, and determine root cause and corrective actions related to product non-conformances

Perform risks assessments using traditional techniques such as FMEAs, cause-and-effect, and decision trees

Participate in process development meetings and may make recommendations to process design changes to enhance inspection, manufacturing and assembly

Provides support to all quoting and technical review activities.

Support continuous improvement initiatives using traditional lean manufacturing techniques

Collaborate on the development of SOP’s, operations and maintenance manuals

Provide quality oversight to material qualification and process validation activities

Research new technology and development tools to remain informed of current technology

Understand Lean Six Sigma tools, projects and processes, and have the ability to incorporate these into assigned engineering projects

Support all company safety and quality programs and initiatives

Perform other duties and responsibilities as assigned

JOB QUALIFICATIONS AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIREMENTS

Understand Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing (GD&T)

Understand CNC machining processes and have a basic understanding of various manufacturing and inspection techniques

Basic knowledge of Additive Manufacturing processes (“3D printing”)

Basic knowledge of engineering theories, design principles and practices, and design evaluation techniques

Good understanding of an ISO 9001 and/or AS9100-based quality management system

Excellent writing and communication skills.

Basic knowledge of process validation, and equipment qualifications.

Basic understanding of material testing techniques of metallic materials

Proficiency in use of personal computers, Microsoft Office products (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Teams) and e-mail skills required

This position requires use of information which is subject to compliance with the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). To conform to U.S. Government export regulations/ITAR, applicant must be a U.S. citizen, lawful permanent resident of the U.S., protected individual as defined by 8 U.S.C. 1324b(a)(3), or eligible to obtain the required authorizations from the U.S. Department of State.

The anticipated pay range for this role is $51,348 - $74,369 - $97,497. Job-related, non-discriminatory factors used to determine the actual offered rate include qualifications and experience, geographic location, education, external market data, and consideration of internal equity.

As part of the total rewards package, this position is eligible for a short-term incentive based on performance. In addition, Jabil offers benefits to enhance your health, wealth and resilient self. These include medical, dental, and vision insurance plans; 401(k) retirement plan and employee stock purpose plan; and paid time off.

Jabil, including its subsidiaries, is an equal opportunity employer and considers qualified applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identify, age, disability, genetic information, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.