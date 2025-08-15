Looking ahead to the 10th edition of the 3D Metrology Conference

× Expand 3D Metrology Conference 3D Metrology Conference 2024 in Loughborough.

The 10th edition of the 3D Metrology Conference is set to take place from the 16th to the 18th of September 2025 in Aachen. The event will be hosted in the WZL (Werkzeugmachinenlabor - Laboratory for Machine Tools and Production Engineering) at the RWTH Aachen University.

A large, modern workshop lab has been selected as the setting where the supporters’ exhibition and coffee breaks will take place. 18 talks have been scheduled across the two days, delivered by speakers from the US, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Spain, the UK, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and China. The event's keynote speaker is from one of Germany’s biggest professional engineering associations, the VDMA (Verband Deutscher Maschinen- und Anlagenbau).

Supporting the talks will be a poster exhibition and social events. On Tuesday, participants will be able to take part in an icebreaker session, with the event hosting a networking dinner the following day.

The 3D Metrology Conference prides itself on being an informal event that encourages metrologists and 3D measurement enthusiasts to come together to exchange ideas relating to the expanding field.