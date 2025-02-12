3DMakerpro launches its Eagle Series LiDAR-based Spatial 3D Scanners

× Expand 3DMakerpro 3DMakerpro's Eagle 3D scanner.

3DMakerpro has unveiled its new Eagle Series LiDAR-based Spatial 3D Scanners on its global website. Innovating spatial data capture, the new solutions offer improved precision and usability. The range will include two models, the Eagle Standard (with one camera) and the Eagle Max (with three extra cameras), boosting scan efficiency by at least 200%.

According to the 3D scanning solution specialist, the new Eagle series is helping to revolutionise how spatial data is captured and then utilised. Boasting a cloud point frequency of 200,000 points per second, a scanning range of up to 140 metres, accuracy of 2cm at 10 metres and 5cm at 50 metres, the solutions can transform real-world environments into highly detailed virtual models.

“With the Eagle Series, we are pushing the boundaries of 3D scanning technology to deliver precision, efficiency, and accessibility like never before,” said Tianshi Yuwen, Global Marketing Director of 3DMakerpro. “Our goal is to empower creators, professionals, and businesses with cutting-edge tools that simplify spatial data capture and open new possibilities in design, analysis, and visualisation.”

× Expand 3DMakerpro Eagle 3D scanner attached to a drone.

Key features of the Eagle 3D scanner range:

Covers distances from 40 to 70 metres, depending on reflectivity conditions.

Achieves accuracy of 2cm at 10 metres and 5cm at 50 metres.

Ideal for intricate modelling projects.

Boasts a lightweight and portable design, weighing 1.5kg.

Features a built-in 12,000mAH battery, supporting charging during use and up to one hour of continuous operation.

Supports a variety of mounting options like backpacks and vehicle kits.

Equipped with four 48MP cameras, the Eagle scanners provide vivid colour reproduction and support 16K panoramic photo output. With the HDR mode, users can experience improved image quality, providing incredible results even with challenging lighting. Additionally, the scanner is compatible with RayStudio software, simplifying post-scan workflows. This addition allows the users to process and export point clouds in formats including PLY, OBJ, and 3D Gaussian Splatting.

Combining LiDAR and imaging technologies to enhance precision, efficiency, and ease of use, the solutions can be used in a variety of sectors including architectural design, cultural heritage preservation, industrial inspection, and game development.