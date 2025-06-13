Airframe Designs triples in size after 3D scanning investment

× Expand Airframe Designs Airframe Designs

Airframe Designs has tripled in size following a successful £40,000 investment in 3D scanning technology, backed by the digital adoption programme. The aerospace engineering specialist also launched a new manufacturing division and expanded internationally with the Made Smarter adoption programme’s support.

Based in Blackpool, Airframe Designs used a £20,000 grant to invest £40,000 in a high-tech 3D laser scanner. This allowed the company to accurately scan and reverse engineer aircraft components, examine damage, and streamline design and manufacturing processes. The initial investment laid the groundwork for the company’s dedicated 3D division which has since expanded to include an advanced scanner with photogrammetry capabilities, allowing the company to work on large-scale parts like full airframe structures.

“The technology and innovation that the scanner brings is game-changing,” said Jerrod Hartley, CEO of Airframe Designs. “The support from Made Smarter has been fantastic and really accelerated our plans. Without it, we wouldn’t be in the position we are now.”

With these new additions, Airframe Design was able to rapidly grow. With a tripled headcount (compared to 2022), growing to 33 plans to add 20 more over the next two years. The new division produces hundreds of parts a year, with this potentially growing to over 1,500, annually. Additionally, the scanning technology has unlocked new service areas like recreating complex digital-twin geometries that support damage assessments.

Airframe Design is finalising a major six-month project with a large Middle Eastern carrier. The project aims to reverse engineer and manufacture broken or worn cabin interior aircraft parts that are no longer supported by OEMs or are hard to source either quickly or affordably.

Donna Edwards, Director of the Made Smarter Adoption Programme, said, “Airframe Designs is a powerful example of how digital technology, backed by targeted support, can drive innovation, resilience and growth in UK manufacturing. By embracing 3D scanning and additive manufacturing, the business has not only transformed its operations but also created high-value jobs and opened up new global markets. I encourage other SMEs to follow Airframe’s lead and explore how Made Smarter can help them take their next step toward digital transformation.”

About Airframe Designs

Airframe Designs was founded in 2009, providing structural analysis services to the aerospace industry. During the pandemic, the company made a strategic shift, diversifying into manufacturing, specifically additive manufacturing. As a result, Airframe Designs shifted focus to providing a complete turnkey solution, from design and analysis to production.