API unveils its sixth-generation laser tracker, the iLT

× Expand API API's new Integrated Laser Track (iLT).

Automated Precision Inc. (API) has launched its sixth-generation Laser Tracker, the Integrated Laser Track (iLT). The new solution is designed to be the company’s most portable, user-friendly laser tracker yet, boasting a variety of improvements compared to its predecessors. Available in two models, the base iLT and the high-performance iLTx. The latter has a linear measurement range of up to 80m and is compatible with API’s existing Laser Tracker accessories.

“The breakthroughs of iLT are an exciting development not just for API, but for the Laser Tracker and manufacturing worlds as well,” said Arturo Quinto, Product Manager at API. “It will change how Laser Trackers are used in the field and expand the applications they can be used for.”

Key features of the iLT:

Featuring an 8MP camera with wide-angle, iVision fast auto-lock provides rapid recapture of beam loss, improving usability.

Boasts hot swappable batteries, an on-board controller, and Wi-Fi, allowing for full integration and cableless operation.

Upgraded CPU to an AI-enhanced GPU, which processes data and images faster.

Weighs only 4.9kg, a 50% reduction compared to API’s Radian Laser Tracker line.

The addition of an Absolute Distance Measurement (ADM) laser enables quicker data feedback compared to previous generations.

The advanced metrology solution’s latest launch can be stored in a backpack that is carry-on compliant for air travel. iLT is portable enough for easy measurements beyond the manufacturing floor and can be used in shipyards, modular construction sites, and beyond.

“iLT is literally a game changer for the manufacturing world,” concluded Joe Bioty, President of API. “This is a continuation of Dr Lau’s quest to push the boundaries of what is possible with Laser Tracker technology. It is not only the smallest and lightest tracker ever made. It also maintains API’s elite tracker performance at the most affordable price we’ve ever offered.”