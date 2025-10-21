× Expand Apprvance Appvance expands its AI platform.

Appvance has announced its new GENI Transformation Factory, which expands its AI platform. Now, the solution can generate, transform, and regenerate every QA artefact across the software development lifecycle.

Boasting Model Context Protocol (MCP) support, the GENI Transformation Factory enables the use of any compliant large language model (LLM), open source, commercial, or homegrown. Additionally, the release allows for greater flexibility and completeness for users pursuing AI-led digital transformation.

QA relies on a chain of artefacts like business requirements, epics, user stories, Gherkin scenarios, test case summaries, step-by-step test cases, and executable test scripts. Traditionally, each artefact was created separately and usually inconsistently, which often leads to gaps in coverage, costly rewrites, and weak connections between requirements and tests.

This is where the GENI Transformation Factory comes in. Artefacts can now serve as an input to generate others, instantly. Business requirements can flow downstream into scripts, with existing scripts able to regenerate higher-level summaries or even business requirements. This two-way upstream/downstream capability ensures consistency across the QA chain. The GENI Transformation Factory’s early trials saw human labour reduced by 85% to 93% compared to when artefacts must be created or updated from scratch.

“AI can now design, generate, and regenerate the full set of QA artefacts with limited human intervention,” said Kevin Surace, Appvance CEO. “With the GENI Transformation Factory, QA finally has a living, bidirectional system of record. Teams can move downstream from requirements to execution or upstream from scripts to business rules in minutes. And because it’s built on MCP, enterprises can choose whichever LLM best aligns with their strategy. This is the future of quality assurance: an AI factory for every QA artefact.”

How the GENI Transformation Factory works

Building on Appvance’s patented Digital Twin technology as well as its proven AI Script Generation (AISG) and GENI engines, GENI Transformation Factory enables both downstream and upstream creation of QA artefacts:

Requirements to execution: Input business requirements to generate epics, stories, scenarios, cases, and scripts.

Execution to requirements: Input test cases or scripts to regenerate upstream artefacts, such as summaries, user stories, or business requirements.

Consistency: Ensure every QA artefact is synchronised across the chain, eliminating costly rewrites and misalignments.

MCP ensures users can complete transformations with any compliant LLM, deployed on-premises, in a private cloud, or through commercial providers. Traditionally, enterprises lock into a single LLM vendor when adopting AI-first testing. MCP, described as a “universal translator” for AI, allows Appvance clients to swap models in and out with no disruption.

Key benefits: