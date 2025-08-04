Bowers Group launches its BT 150mm Calliper and Connect software

× Expand Bowers Group Bowers Group BT Calliper.

Bowers Group has unveiled its new Bowers BT 150mm Calliper and Bowers Connect software. Compatible with all Bluetooth-compatible products and the wider Sylvac range, the integrated solution allows users to take full control of measurement data, simplify the inspection process, and enhance productivity levels.

“We’re excited to launch the Bowers BT Calliper and Bowers Connect software as a fully connected solution that puts precision and productivity right at our customers’ fingertips,” said Ryan Kingswell, Sales Director at Bowers Group. “This launch marks another step forward in helping manufacturers embrace smarter, more efficient quality control.”

Quality demands are growing across all sectors. Bowers Group’s latest launches mark a significant step forward in connected metrology, as well as delivering efficiency, connectivity, and accuracy when it matters most.

Bowers VT Calliper

The newest addition to Bowers Group’s connected metrology tools range, the Bowers BT Calliper combines durability with Bluetooth Wireless Technology, ensuring connectivity to IoT systems and devices. The tool is also rated IP67 for dust and water resistance and features an extra-large digital display, programmable functions, and a robust construction, making it ideal for both workshop and inspection lab applications.

Bowers Connect

The versatile, user-friendly software program transforms how inspection data is captured, monitored, and managed. Compatible with up to 500 instruments, including those connected by USB, Bluetooth, or M-BUS, Bowers Connect provides real-time insights, guided inspection, and full traceability.

Users can also reduce errors, eliminate manual data entry, and enhance decision-making capabilities with the pass-fail tolerance display, drawing upload, and step-by-step inspection workflow features. This cost-effective alternative to large-scale QMS solutions is accessible to both small and medium-sized manufacturers.