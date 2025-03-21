Bowers Group unveils new Mobile Metrology Showroom

× Expand Bowers Group Bowers Group's new Mobile Metrology Showroom.

Bowers Group has unveiled its brand-new Mobile Metrology Showroom. Providing precision measurement demonstrations across the UK and the Republic of Ireland, the new facility will provide users with on-site and direct experiences. The new facility will provide customers with the opportunity to explore various precision measurement solutions in their working environments.

“We are proud to introduce our all-new Mobile Metrology Showroom, bringing precision measurement solutions directly to businesses across the UK,” said Martin Hawkins, Managing Director at Bowers Group. “Following a brief hiatus after retiring our previous vehicle, we’re excited to be back on the road, delivering on-site demonstrations once again. With a wide range of innovative metrology equipment onboard, we encourage anyone considering an upgrade to their quality or inspection processes to book a visit.”

Ryan Clark has joined Bowers Group in the role of Demonstration Manager as part of the initiative. Clark brings expertise and passion for metrology to the business, and he will be on the road providing in-depth demonstrations of Bowers Group’s metrology solutions.

The Mobile Metrology Showroom symbolises the company’s commitment to providing accessible, practical, and expert-led demonstrations that users can see in person.