Bruker utilises microCT in new X4 POSEIDON 3D X-ray microscope

Bruker Corporation launch its new high-performance 3D X-ray microscope (XRM), the X4 POSEIDON. Utilising micro-computed tomography (microCT), the benchtop XRM solution provides capabilities comparable to large, floor-standing systems. This helps make high-resolution 3D X-ray microscopy more accessible in XRM applications both in industrial applications and scientific research.

“The X4 POSEIDON represents a significant advancement in benchtop XRM design and performance,” said Diederik Ellerbroek, AXS Vice President for Materials Science XRM at Bruker. “It offers flexibility and performance for fast 3D high-resolution XRM with a large field of view for industrial and materials science research applications in the geosciences, pharmaceutical R&D and QA/QC, composite materials, batteries, renewable energy, and microelectronics.”

The new X4 POSEIDON enhances uptime while reducing the cost of ownership with low maintenance required. However, the solution provides optional upgrades, allowing for cost-effective expansion, meeting the evolving analytical needs of users while enabling future innovations.

Key features of the X4 POSEIDON:

A high-end X-ray source improving 3D resolution.

Includes a large field-of-view, high-efficiency detector that can be combined with a high-resolution scientific CMOS detector for multi-vision analytical flexibility.

Powered by 3DxSUITE software with automated protocols, an intuitive and customisable interface, integrated database, enhanced user management, and multi-language support.

Guillaume Tetard, Biospin Vice President for Optical and mCT Preclinical Imaging at Bruker, added, “The X4 POSEIDON is a cutting-edge XRM system with unmatched image quality in its category for performance across life-science applications from bone and dental research to soft tissue imaging, plant and animal biology.”