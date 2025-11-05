Coherix expands to meet AI-based quality control demands

Expand Coherix Nicholas Switalski, a Coherix dispensing system engineer, programs a Yamaha robot for use with a Coherix 3D inspection system.

Coherix is expanding its production and product development to meet the demand for AI-based quality control systems that controls the application of adhesives in the assembly of products for the automotive and electronics industries. By the end of the year, the company will move to a new 25,000-square-foot North American manufacturing, product development, and headquarters facility in Ann Arbor.

The nearly $1M expansion increases production space by 5,000-square-feet and adds 5,000-square-feet for engineering, software development, training, and customer service. Workspace is said to nearly double, allowing for an additional 10 to 15 engineering and product-development jobs over the next year. Additionally, the facility's Innovation Center will feature 10 robot stations with various dispensing equipment, technical training facilities, and a product demonstration-and-service area for customers.

“This is a game-changing move for Coherix,” said Craig Manning, Vice President of Operations, Product Development and Accounting. “It will allow us to keep pace with customer demand for our industry-leading products, speed the further development of a full range of new precision dispensing technology and help us attract needed engineering talent.”

Coherix provides high-performance adhesive-dispensing process control technology to global OEMs, tier-one suppliers, line builders, dispensing-equipment companies, and system integrators in various industries. The company’s manufacturing technology automatically inspects and controls the application of adhesives and sealants at assembly-line speeds. While the 3D laser-based quality-control systems boast machine-learning, AI, and process-control software that delivers 25% savings in labour and material.