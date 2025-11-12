Creaform innovates automated quality control with its CUBE-R M Series

Creaform
Creaform's CUBE-R M Series 3
Creaform has unveiled its latest automated quality control innovation for at-line inspection in mass production applications, the CUBE-R M Series. Leveraging the MetraSCAN 3D-R scanner’s power in an automated 3D measurement cell, the solution offers three standard configurations to accommodate different part sizes. The large variety of options allows for easy integration in any production environment, helping to reduce the resources required in inspections as well as the associated costs.
“We believe quality control should drive production, not slow it down,” says Mathieu Desmarais, Product Manager at Creaform. “With the M-Series’ modular design, manufacturers benefit from turnkey yet tailored solutions that scale with their needs, maximising throughput, system uptime, and accelerating the journey toward 100% inspection and zero defects, while staying future-proof for evolving manufacturing needs.”
The turnkey high-productivity industrial measuring cell can adapt to any shop floor and requirement. The M2 inspects parts up to 2 m in length, the M3 up to 3 m, and the M4 up to 4 m. CUBE-R provides continuous measurements and enhanced accuracy, even in vibrating environments and on difficult surfaces, with its hardware-software synergy for smart offline programming, high-frame-rate full-field 3D data, and quick cycle times through parallel processing.
Key features of the M Series:
- Metrology-grade 3D scanning capability: The MetraSCAN-R BLACK+|Elite HD uses 69 blue laser lines to deliver an accuracy of 0.025 mm (0.0009 in), 3,000,000 measurements/s and a measurement resolution of 0.015 mm (0.0006 in).
- Productivity kit: Enabling uninterrupted scanning workflows by parallelising inspection and processing activities, the kit eliminates downtime associated with data processing.
- Removable mounting plates: This forklift-compatible kit offers optional pallets so parts and jigs can be preloaded outside the measuring cell.
- Virtek Iris 3D positioning system: This kit uses projected laser-guided patterns for precise alignment, accurate parts, and jigs positioning.
- Secure remote access kit: Features connectivity tools that allow Creaform’s technical support team to remotely troubleshoot the CUBE-R.
- Dedicated sheet metal solution: Combining the specialised Sheet Metal Add-on in the Inspection module and the MetraSCAN 3D-R HD, this kit delivers accurate and repeatable 3D sheet metal measurements.
- Automation module: The module prioritises ease of use and performance so that all operators can program and operate robotic systems.