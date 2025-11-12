Creaform innovates automated quality control with its CUBE-R M Series

× Expand Creaform Creaform's CUBE-R M Series 3

Creaform has unveiled its latest automated quality control innovation for at-line inspection in mass production applications, the CUBE-R M Series. Leveraging the MetraSCAN 3D-R scanner’s power in an automated 3D measurement cell, the solution offers three standard configurations to accommodate different part sizes. The large variety of options allows for easy integration in any production environment, helping to reduce the resources required in inspections as well as the associated costs.

“We believe quality control should drive production, not slow it down,” says Mathieu Desmarais, Product Manager at Creaform. “With the M-Series’ modular design, manufacturers benefit from turnkey yet tailored solutions that scale with their needs, maximising throughput, system uptime, and accelerating the journey toward 100% inspection and zero defects, while staying future-proof for evolving manufacturing needs.”

The turnkey high-productivity industrial measuring cell can adapt to any shop floor and requirement. The M2 inspects parts up to 2 m in length, the M3 up to 3 m, and the M4 up to 4 m. CUBE-R provides continuous measurements and enhanced accuracy, even in vibrating environments and on difficult surfaces, with its hardware-software synergy for smart offline programming, high-frame-rate full-field 3D data, and quick cycle times through parallel processing.

Key features of the M Series: