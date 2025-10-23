Creaform launch its HandySCAN 3D|EVO Series

Creaform
Creaform's HandySCAN 3D EVO Series.
Creaform has unveiled its new HandySCAN 3D|EVO Series. With a built-in touchscreen display and integrated photo camera, the new scanner incorporates augmented reality (AR) and advanced on-scanner visualisation to improve the user’s experience. The new series is manufactured in Canada and is supported by Creaform Metrology Suite. Users will gain access to the company’s multilingual customer support team.
The EVO Series will showcase the qualities Creaform’s scanners have become known for, like proven reliability, portability, and accredited accuracy. However, the new launch introduces a selection of new features designed to enhance the users’ experience, like:
- Wireless capabilities through the Mobility Kit.
- Embedded GUI.
- A built-in display for direct validation.
- Real-time operator guidance.
“As we unveil this innovative line-up, we're not just introducing a product; we're transforming how professionals across industries approach 3D measurement precision and efficiency,” said Fanny Truchon, President of Creaform. “A technology that keeps evolving over time, it again demonstrates that Creaform has been reinventing the future of industrial metrology since 2005.”
About the HandySCAN EVO|Elite
The HandySCAN EVO|Elite delivers enhanced features designed to provide tangible benefits, improving precision, efficiency, and ease of use for professionals, like:
- Real-time visualisation, quick access to parameters, and processing options directly on the scanner’s 4.3-inch touch screen display.
- Augmented reality capabilities and documentation of the inspection process through photography with the high-resolution 12 MP camera.
- Easy onboarding with essential tools at your fingertips, like 3D manipulation (mesh) and advanced scanning features, including high-resolution mode and clipping options, supported by the scanner’s integrated GUI.
- Streamlined repetitive inspections and improved quality control processes, enabling the new auto-alignment feature.
- An accuracy of 0.020 mm and a volumetric accuracy of 0.020 mm + 0.015 mm/m, powered by 46 blue laser lines (+1 extra line).
- Accurate 3D measurements using a 350 mm scale bar.