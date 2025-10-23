Creaform launch its HandySCAN 3D|EVO Series

× Expand Creaform Creaform's HandySCAN 3D EVO Series.

Creaform has unveiled its new HandySCAN 3D|EVO Series. With a built-in touchscreen display and integrated photo camera, the new scanner incorporates augmented reality (AR) and advanced on-scanner visualisation to improve the user’s experience. The new series is manufactured in Canada and is supported by Creaform Metrology Suite. Users will gain access to the company’s multilingual customer support team.

The EVO Series will showcase the qualities Creaform’s scanners have become known for, like proven reliability, portability, and accredited accuracy. However, the new launch introduces a selection of new features designed to enhance the users’ experience, like:

Wireless capabilities through the Mobility Kit.

Embedded GUI.

A built-in display for direct validation.

Real-time operator guidance.

“As we unveil this innovative line-up, we're not just introducing a product; we're transforming how professionals across industries approach 3D measurement precision and efficiency,” said Fanny Truchon, President of Creaform. “A technology that keeps evolving over time, it again demonstrates that Creaform has been reinventing the future of industrial metrology since 2005.”

About the HandySCAN EVO|Elite

The HandySCAN EVO|Elite delivers enhanced features designed to provide tangible benefits, improving precision, efficiency, and ease of use for professionals, like: