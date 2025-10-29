Creaform expand its HandySCAN 3D product line with the HandySCAN 3D|Pro Series

× Expand Creaform Creaform's HandySCAN 3D|Pro Series scanner in action

Creaform has expanded its HandySCAN 3D product line of 3D scanners with the new PRO Series. The new series utilises quick and high-resolution data acquisition capabilities through its scanners as well as the Scan-to-CAD Pro software module for fast data acquisition to 3D model processes, optimising reverse engineering and product development workflows. This news follows Creaform's HandySCAN 3D|EVO launch.

The latest additions to the HandySCAN product line offer a more powerful, accessible, and reliable scanner that can measure complex shapes. Users will benefit from a reduced time-to-market and lower development costs for SME. Combining the HandySCAN 3D|PRO Series with Scan-to-CAD Pro provides users with advanced technology and a user-friendly design that optimises product development processes and reliable results.

“Reinventing the future of industrial metrology since 2005, the new PRO Series is poised to become the preferred solution for rapid product development and reverse engineering, further solidifying the HandySCAN 3D line-up as an industry benchmark,” said Pierre-Luc Delagrave, Product Manager at Creaform. “With its smart price, it offers the best tool to quickly transform concepts to reality, from design to manufacturing, ensuring a perfect fit on the first try, every time.”

Key features of the HandySCAN 3D|Pro Series: