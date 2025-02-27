Creaform adds Scan-to-CAD Pro module to its Metrology Suite

× Expand Creaform Creaform addes Scan-to-CAD Pro module to Metrology Suite.

Creaform, an AMETEK business, has unveiled its Scan-to-CAD Pro new application module for its Creaform Metrology Suite. The automated and portable 3D measurement solutions specialist has designed the new module to streamline and improve reverse engineering workflows.

The original Scan-to-CAD software module was released in 2014, with the solution quickly becoming popular as it created a simple, easy-to-use bridge between 3D scan acquisition and CAD or rapid prototyping (3D printing) software. Both the original and Pro versions feature advanced algorithms that can extract information from meshes, flexible alignment, optimised mesh editing tools, and selection capabilities. The latest edition provides users with the assurance that the technology is compatible with their reverse engineering workflow.

Key features of Creaform’s Scan-to-CAD Pro:

The solution acts as a gateway between 3D scanning and CAD software (e.g., SolidWorks).

Speeds up the process of converting 3D scan data to a mesh and then to a highly detailed CAD model.

Simplifies feature extraction and CAD modelling from 3D scan data, saving time and streamlining the product design process.

Includes 2D sketching and 3D modelling tools.

When paired with Creaform’s 3D scanners, the solution aims to eliminate the back-and-forth between 3D scanning and CAD software.

“Before, users struggled to turn raw scan data into a usable CAD file,” said David Robichaud, Product Manager at Creaform. “Now, Scan-to-CAD Pro offers the most intuitive reverse engineering toolkit for mechanical engineers and designers. Scan-to-CAD Pro democratises reverse engineering processes for businesses and users who do not want to invest time and resources in advanced CAD software. It’s truly a market game changer.”

Fanny Truchon, President of Creaform continued, “As 3D scanning pioneers with over 20 years of experience, an exceptional customer service and constant innovation. We have become a recognised powerhouse in reverse engineering and offer a complete 360° 3D solution second to none.”